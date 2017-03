Best Buy posts unexpected drop in same-store sales

REUTERS: Best Buy Co In , the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for tablets, gaming consoles, wearable devices and mobile phones.

The company's sales at stores open for more than a year fell 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, widely missing analysts' average estimate of an increase of 0.5 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net revenue fell 1 percent to US$13.48 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of US$13.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares fell more than 9 percent in premarket trading.

