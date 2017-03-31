BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall
- Posted 31 Mar 2017 19:35
REUTERS: Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to US$47 million or 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$238 million or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
The smartphone maker-turned-software company said operating expenses fell 49.2 percent to US$229 million in the quarter.
Revenue fell 38.3 percent to US$286 million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
- Reuters