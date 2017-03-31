BlackBerry posts smaller quarterly loss as costs fall

REUTERS: Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday as operating costs nearly halved.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's net loss narrowed to US$47 million or 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$238 million or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The smartphone maker-turned-software company said operating expenses fell 49.2 percent to US$229 million in the quarter.

Revenue fell 38.3 percent to US$286 million.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)