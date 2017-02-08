Channel NewsAsia

BlackRock CEO Fink sees 'dark shadows' in markets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.

BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink is pictured at a business roundtable meeting of company leaders and U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Washington in this June 13, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

"I see a lot of dark shadows," he said at an event hosted by Yahoo. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alden Bentley)

- Reuters