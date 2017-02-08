BlackRock CEO Fink sees 'dark shadows' in markets
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.
NEW YORK: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.
"I see a lot of dark shadows," he said at an event hosted by Yahoo. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves."
