Blackstone ends talks for US$5 billion Energy Transfer stake: Bloomberg
Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a US$5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Posted 10 Jan 2017 04:45
In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP shed 5.4 percent.
Reuters was unable to verify the report.
(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
- Reuters