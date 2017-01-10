Channel NewsAsia

Blackstone ends talks for US$5 billion Energy Transfer stake: Bloomberg

Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a US$5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP shed 5.4 percent.

Reuters was unable to verify the report.

(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

- Reuters