BMW expects China sales growth to be around 10 percent this year

SHANGHAI: BMW Group expects sales in China to grow around 10 percent this year while global sales are likely to climb between 5 percent and 5.5 percent, BMW board member for sales and marketing Ian Robertson said at the Shanghai auto show.

Asked what growth rates he expects for BMW Group, which includes the Mini brand, in China this year, Robertson said, "Overall we think it will be 10ish percent."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)