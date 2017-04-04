BMW pulls advertising from Fox News' 'O'Reilly Factor'

REUTERS: BMW of North America has suspended its advertising on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” in response to a New York Times report that Fox and its star anchor Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims that he sexually harassed them, a BMW spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

“In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of North America has suspended its advertising with “The O’Reilly Factor,” the BMW spokesman said in an emailed statement.

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Fox News and host Bill O’Reilly have paid out US$13 million dollars to five women who had accused O’Reilly of harassment. O'Reilly, in a statement posted on his website on Saturday, said he had been unfairly targeted because of his prominence.

The German automaker becomes the third advertiser to suspend its commercials on the 21st Century Fox . Hyundai Motor Corp told the New York Times they are reallocating future advertising on "The O'Reilly Factor."

(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Marguerita Choy)