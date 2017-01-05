Boeing gets US$8.25 billion order for 737 MAX 8 planes from GE leasing
Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had received an order for 75 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at US$8.25 billion at list prices, from General Electric Co's commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm.
The 737 MAX has 3,419 orders so far, Boeing said. (http://bit.ly/2j9PoRi)
