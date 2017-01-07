Boeing jetliner orders fell short in 2016

SEATTLE: Boeing Co said on Friday it delivered 748 jetliners in 2016 and booked net orders for 668 aircraft, short of its goal of having orders match deliveries.

The aircraft maker reached its target of delivering at 745 to 750 jetliners last year.

Investors watch orders closely to gauge Boeing's future aircraft production levels and revenue, since airlines wait for aircraft to be delivered before paying for most of each plane.

On Wednesday, Boeing said it booked firm orders for 80 of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at US$8.8 billion at list prices, upping its 2016 tally but leaving it short of its goal.

Before the new tally, Boeing had orders equivalent to about seven years of production, but the majority are for single-aisle 737 planes, and sales of its more expensive widebodies such as the 777 remain sluggish.

