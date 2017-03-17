Channel NewsAsia

Boeing, US government sign US$3.4 billion deal for AH-64E Apache helicopters

Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a US$3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter - the Apache 'E' variant.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The Army will get 244 re-manufactured Apaches while the international customer will receive 24 new ones, the company said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2nfcHe6.

Boeing did not name the international customer.

