Boeing, US government sign US$3.4 billion deal for AH-64E Apache helicopters

REUTERS: Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a US$3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter - the Apache 'E' variant.

The Army will get 244 re-manufactured Apaches while the international customer will receive 24 new ones, the company said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2nfcHe6.

Boeing did not name the international customer.

