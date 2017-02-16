Channel NewsAsia

Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant

Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.

  • Posted 16 Feb 2017 09:40
Workers walk through the Boeing South Carolina Plant while voting started on Wednesday whether the plant will be unionized in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Boeing South Carolina Plant is pictured in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A worker walks through the Boeing South Carolina Plant while voting started Wednesday whether the plant will be unionized in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Cars enter the front gate at the Boeing South Carolina Plant while voting started Wednesday whether the plant will be unionized in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Photo shows part of the Boeing South Carolina Plant while voting started Wednesday whether the plant will be unionized in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The secret ballot vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) at polling locations throughout the North Charleston plant, was the first for Boeing and a high-profile test for organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Harriet McLeod; Editing by Bill Rigby)

- Reuters