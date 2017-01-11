BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed global economy with PM Abe
- Posted 11 Jan 2017 14:15
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he discussed recent global economic developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He said that he received no particular requests from the premier on monetary policy and that there was no specific discussion about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
- Reuters