BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed global economy with PM Abe

File Photo: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he discussed recent global economic developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said that he received no particular requests from the premier on monetary policy and that there was no specific discussion about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

