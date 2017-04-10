British regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing

LONDON: British regulators are investigating Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays , and the bank itself over a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are looking into an attempt by Staley last year to identify the author of a letter that was treated by Barclays Bank Plc as a whistleblowing incident, Barclays said in a statement.

The regulators are also looking at Barclays' systems and controls and culture relating to whistleblowing, the bank added. A separate investigation by the board of Barclays has found that Staley made an error. The board will issue a formal written reprimand to Staley and cut his pay, but will support his reappointment at the bank's annual general meeting on May 10, the statement said.

