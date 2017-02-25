Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 percent

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.

Net income rose to US$6.29 billion, or US$3,823 per Class Ashare, from US$5.48 billion, or US$3,333 per share, in the comparable quarter the previous year.

Quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent to US$4.38billion, or US$2,665 per share, from US$4.67 billion, or US$2,843 pershare.

Analysts on average had forecast operating profit of US$2,716.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Book value per share, which reflects assets minus liabilities and which Buffett considers a good yardstick for Berkshire's intrinsic worth, was US$172,108 at the end of the year, up 5 percent from three months earlier.

