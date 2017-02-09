BUSINESS WATCH - Living in a 'bipolar world'

'We're living in a bipolar world'

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink added is voice to the choir of major figures in the financial world calling for a dose of caution after Trump's election touched off a rally in U.S. stocks. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves,” he said.

That's no longer amore

A once unthinkable scenario has come up for discussion in Italy: ditching the euro and go back to the old lira currency.

New York Times goes BOGO

The New York Times's latest marketing effort includes a free, one-year subscription to streaming service Spotify for readers who buy a digital subscription for a year. Incentives are needed because, while subscriptions have steadily increased lately (thank you, Donald Trump), it has not been enough to offset an overall fall in revenue.