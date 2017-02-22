Carl Icahn takes stake in Bristol Myers: WSJ

REUTERS: Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Icahn sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, the Journal said. The size of the stake was unclear, the paper reported.

The company's shares spiked as much as 4.8 percent to US$57.21 in late-afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bristol-Myers said it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)