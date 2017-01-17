Channel NewsAsia

Carlyle to buy South Africa's Global Credit Ratings

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, U.S. May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

LONDON: Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire Johannesburg-based ratings agency Global Credit Ratings (GCR), a spokeswoman for the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday.

Terms of the acquisition, which was first reported by the Financial Times, were not disclosed.

Carlyle raised US$698 million for its Africa buyout fund in 2014, exceeding its US$500 million target.

In November, Carlyle, which has US$169 billion of assets under management, agreed to acquire a majority share of CMC Networks, a pan-African telecommunications business.

In September, it agreed to buy a majority share of Amrod, a supplier of promotional products and clothing in South Africa and neighboring countries.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)

- Reuters