Caterpillar asks ex-US attorney general to help address govt probe

REUTERS: Caterpillar Inc said it had retained former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as outside counsel and tasked him to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.

Earlier this month, U.S. law enforcement officials raided three of the heavy machinery manufacturer's Illinois facilities as part of an Internal Revenue Service probe related to profits earned by the company's Swiss parts unit, Caterpillar SARL.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)