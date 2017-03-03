Caterpillar shares tumble on news of federal probe

NEW YORK: Federal investigators descended on Caterpillar facilities on Thursday (Mar 2), including its headquarters, sending shares of the industrial heavyweight sharply lower.

Caterpillar, which is based in Peoria in the midwestern state of Illinois, confirmed the presence of agents, but did not disclose the nature of the probe.

"Law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant," a spokeswoman said. "Caterpillar is cooperating."

Some of the investigators sported jackets with an Internal Revenue Service logo, while others appeared to be from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Peoria Journal Star reported.

A window in one of the federal vehicles said it was from US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement, the newspaper said.

Caterpillar last month disclosed a number of investigations in a securities filing, including receiving subpoenas seeking information on its finances, including into the undistributed profits of non-US subsidiaries and the movement of cash among US and non-US subsidiaries.

Shares of Caterpillar, which makes industrial equipment used by the construction, mining and oil industries, fell 5.1 per cent to US$93.52 in midday trade