CBS Corp's quarterly profit falls 46.5 percent

CBS Corp , owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.

  • Posted 16 Feb 2017 05:30
FILE PHOTO - The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to US$271 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$507 million, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The comparable quarter had included a gain from the sale of an internet business in China.

CBS, home to popular shows such as "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue fell 2 percent to US$3.52 billion.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

- Reuters