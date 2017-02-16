CBS Corp's quarterly profit falls 46.5 percent
CBS Corp , owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
16 Feb 2017
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to US$271 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$507 million, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier.
The comparable quarter had included a gain from the sale of an internet business in China.
CBS, home to popular shows such as "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue fell 2 percent to US$3.52 billion.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
- Reuters