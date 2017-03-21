Cheerios maker General Mills' sales miss estimates

REUTERS: Food maker General Mills Inc reported a bigger-than-expected 5.2 percent fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, hurt by weak sales of yogurt and baking products in the United States, its biggest market.

The maker of Cheerios breakfast cereal said net sales slipped to US$3.79 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 26, from US$4 billion a year earlier, marking the seventh straight quarterly decline.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of about US$3.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to General Mills fell to US$357.8 million or 61 cents per share, from US$361.7 million or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

