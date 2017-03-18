Chelsea Clinton joins expanded Expedia board

SAN FRANCISCO: Travel service Expedia added to its board the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to a public filing posted on Friday (Mar 17).

Expedia expanded its board from 13 to 14 members and elected Chelsea Clinton to fill the new position, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

She will be compensated according to standard rules at the company for board members and is not on any specific committee, the filing said.

Expedia is based in the northwestern US state of Washington and is one of the largest online services in the world for booking flights, hotels and car rentals.

Chelsea Clinton, who turned 37 years old last month, is the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton. She was nearly 13 years old when her father took office in the White House.

Chelsea Clinton has been married since 2010 to a business banker, Marc Mezvinsky, and has two children of her own.

She works for the Clinton family nonprofit foundation, where she is vice president and particularly involved with issues related to women and health.

A graduate of Stanford, Oxford, and Columbia universities, Chelsea Clinton worked for consulting firm McKinsey and did a stint as a special correspondent for NBC News.