China's Anbang denies report of Kushners property investment

NEW YORK: China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.

Anbang Insurance Group was named in a Bloomberg report as a possible investor in a US$4 billion deal to buy the 41-floor building located at 666 Fifth Avenue, according to a copy of the agreement that was being circulated to attract additional investors.

"The information about Anbang investment in 666 Fifth Avenue is not correct, there is no investment from Anbang for this deal," a spokesman for Anbang said in a statement on Tuesday.

The property was purchased by Kushner Companies in 2006 for US$1.8 billion, which at the time was the highest sales price for a single building in Manhattan.

"Kushner Companies is in active discussions around 666 5th Avenue, and nothing has been finalized,” a spokesperson for Kushner Companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)