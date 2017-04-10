China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for US$1b

HONG KONG: China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for US$1 billion.

The Chinese conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Sunday (Apr 9) that its subsidiary HNA Belt and Road Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd would offer to purchase 600 million CWT shares at S$2.33 apiece, which values the deal at S$1.399 billion (US$0.9962 billion).

Reuters reported in May 2016 citing sources that HNA Group was in talks to acquire CWT for US$1 billion.

HNA, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates with businesses spanning aviation to financial services, has been snapping up assets overseas.

CWT, incorporated in 1970 as a private arm of the Port of Singapore Authority, has interests which include logistics services, commodity marketing, financial services and engineering services.

The offer represents a 13.11 per cent premium over CWT's last traded price of S$2.06 on Wednesday. HNA said in the filing that it intended to keep CWT's management team.

It said the acquisition would help it to leverage an established international platform, become a leading logistics player and diversify its property investment portfolio.