China's Juneyao Airlines finalizes US$1.32 billion order for five Boeing 787s

SHANGHAI: China's Juneyao Airlines has finalised a US$1.32 billion order for five Boeing 787-9 dreamliners, part of a plan for new routes to North America, Europe and Australia over the next four years.

The order represents the airline's first Boeing order and its first for widebody aircraft, the companies said in a statement issued late on Thursday. Juneyao said last month was planning on five firm dreamliner orders with an option for five more.

The Shanghai-based privately owned company, which first flew in 2006, is one of several Chinese carriers aiming to expand internationally as growth in the country's outbound tourism market outpaces domestic tourism.

Juneyao currently operates domestic routes or short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand. It agreed to join global airline alliance group Star Alliance as a "connecting partner" last October.

