China's oil giant CNPC signs US$1.77b Abu Dhabi deal

ABU DHABI: The China National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday secured an eight per cent share in an onshore oil concession in Abu Dhabi in a deal worth US$1.77 billion, the Emirati company said.

The Chinese giant signed a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for a stake in the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations which operates the 40-year concession, ADNOC said in a statement.

"This will be a mutually beneficial partnership that will enable us to maintain strong production levels," ADNOC chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said.

CNPC chairman Wang Yilin said he hoped the deal would "lead to further opportunities to participate in the UAE's energy sector".

CNPC is China's largest oil and gas producer and supplier, responsible for more than half of China's crude oil output and 71 per cent of its natural gas production, the statement said.

CNPC also has oil and gas projects in 37 countries in Africa, Central Asia and Russia, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, it said.

The United Arab Emirates is China's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East, with commerce worth US$60 billion in 2016.

British oil giant BP last year secured a 10 per cent share in the same oil concession, while France's Total won a further 10 per cent out of the total 40 per cent earmarked for foreign companies.

Inpex Corp. of Japan secured five per cent and South Korea's GS Energy three per cent.

ADNOC is still looking for a partner for the remainder of the concession, the statement said.

The Emirati company produces 3.1 million barrels per day, it said.