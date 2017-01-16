China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily

BERN: China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.

"We are confident that we will keep our economy stable and growing steadily," Xi said, adding that the global economy was still weak.

"Protectionism, populism and de-globalization are on the rise. It’s not good for closer economic cooperation globally."

