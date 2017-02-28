China says concerned by Europe's latest steel anti-dumping duties

BEIJING: China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it was "seriously concerned" by Europe's increasing protectionism in the steel sector after regulators slapped anti-dumping duties on certain types of steel imports from the world's top steel producer.

In a statement, the government called on Europe to treat Chinese companies "fairly and impartially" and said it was ready to strengthen communication with the EU to appropriately tackle steel sector issues.

On Tuesday, the European Commission imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel from China.

