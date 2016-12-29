Channel NewsAsia

China to take steps to attract foreign investment: state radio

China will take more measures to open up and attract foreign investment, state radio reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang.

China's Premier Li Keqiang reacts in Riga, Latvia, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The country would encourage foreign investment in the advanced manufacturing sector, the cabinet said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters