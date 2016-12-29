China to take steps to attract foreign investment: state radio
BEIJING: China will take more measures to open up and attract foreign investment, state radio reported on Thursday, citing a cabinet meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang.
The country would encourage foreign investment in the advanced manufacturing sector, the cabinet said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters