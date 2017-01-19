China willing to work with new US administration to promote healthy ties: commerce ministry
China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to promote healthy China-U.S. ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday in Beijing.
BEIJING:
The Ministry of Commerce said it believes China and the United States can properly resolve any trade problems through dialogue and cooperation, as both sides would be hurt in any U.S.-China trade spat.
