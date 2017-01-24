Chinese court sentences former Sinopec president to 15 years in prison
BEIJING: A Chinese court has jailed Wang Tianpu, the former president of Sinopec Group, for 15 and a half years for graft, state television said on Tuesday citing a court verdict.
Sinopec Group is the parent of oil major Sinopec Corp .
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)
- Reuters