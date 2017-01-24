Chinese court sentences former Sinopec president to 15 years in prison

Channel NewsAsia

A Chinese court has jailed Wang Tianpu, the former president of Sinopec Group, for 15-and-a-half years for graft, state television said on Tuesday citing a court verdict.

  • Posted 24 Jan 2017 11:45
  • Updated 24 Jan 2017 11:58
Sinopec Vice Chairman and President Wang Tianpu attends a news conference in Hong Kong March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Sinopec Group is the parent of oil major Sinopec Corp .

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)

- Reuters