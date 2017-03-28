Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 percent stake in Tesla

REUTERS: Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested US$1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent stake.

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in Tesla as of March 24, the carmaker said, making the Chinese company one of its biggest shareholders. (bit.ly/2nvNeMI)

Elon Musk-led Tesla has been raising capital as it readies for the launch of its mass-market Model 3 sedan.

The company raised about US$1.2 billion by selling common shares and convertible debt earlier this month.

Musk is Tesla's top shareholder, with a stake of about 21 percent as of Dec. 31.

Tesla's shares were up 1.7 percent at US$274.76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)