Chipotle stock could fall as much as 35 pct over next year: Barron's

REUTERS: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc could fall as much as 35 percent in the next year, Barron's reported on Sunday.

The burrito chain is moving beyond a sales decline caused by widespread 2015 outbreaks of tainted-food scandals but its stock is now over valued, Barron's said.

Chipotle shares have increased 8 percent in the past three months to US$404 amid an activist led board shuffling, but still trade at 49 times the consensus earnings estimate for 2017, Barron's said.

"A healthy return for investors from here would require either that Chipotle blast past growth estimates in coming years or that shareholders maintain their enthusiasm as growth slows," the paper said.

Officials at Chipotle were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr)