Citic, Carlyle to buy stake in McDonald's China, HK businesses for US$2.08 billion

Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP would buy a majority interest in McDonald's Corp's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for US$2.08 billion, the companies said.

  • Posted 09 Jan 2017 14:00
A woman walks past a McDonald's outlet in Hong Kong in this July 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files Photo

REUTERS: Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP would buy a majority interest in McDonald's Corp's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for US$2.08 billion, the companies said.

Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively in the businesses.

Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise US$1 billion to US$2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

- Reuters