Citigroup cuts CEO Corbat's compensation 6 percent to US$15.5 million

REUTERS: Citigroup Inc cut Chief Executive Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent to US$15.5 million in 2016, a year in which the bank fell short of profitability and efficiency goals and saw one-third of voting shareholders disapprove of the company's prior executive compensation.

Corbat got a base salary of US$1.5 million, a US$4.2 million cash incentive and US$9.8 million of deferred stock and instruments tied to stock prices, according to a filing by the company on Friday.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)