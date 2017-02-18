Channel NewsAsia

Citigroup cuts CEO Corbat's compensation 6 percent to US$15.5 million

Citigroup Inc cut Chief Executive Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent to US$15.5 million in 2016, a year in which the bank fell short of profitability and efficiency goals and saw one-third of voting shareholders disapprove of the company's prior executive compensation.

FILE PHOTO - Michael L. Corbat, president of the Citigroup, arrives at the Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Corbat got a base salary of US$1.5 million, a US$4.2 million cash incentive and US$9.8 million of deferred stock and instruments tied to stock prices, according to a filing by the company on Friday.

