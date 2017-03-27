Citigroup plans to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020

HONG KONG: Citigroup Inc plans to double its wealth management assets in South Korea, currently at about US$3 billion, by 2020, as the U.S. bank invests more in digital technology to expand its customer base in the country.

Citi also aims to boost South Korea consumer banking deposits by 30 percent by 2020, up from US$10 billion currently, it said in a statement about its expansion plans, as the bank mark its 50th anniversary in the country this year.

