Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue

NEW YORK: Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.

Gerspach, speaking at an investor conference, said markets revenue is "doing well" in both fixed income and equity trading. The company plans to report results for the quarter ending this month on April 13.

