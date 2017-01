CN Rail revenue rises two percent on higher freight volumes

REUTERS: Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.

Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to CUS$1.02 billion (US$775.02 million), or CUS$1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from CUS$941 million, CUS$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CUS$3.22 billion from CUS$3.17 billion.

(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)