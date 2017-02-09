Channel NewsAsia

Coca-Cola reports seventh straight drop in quarterly revenue

Coca-Cola Co reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, the seventh straight drop, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.

Coca-cola soda is shown on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to US$550 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth quarter included a US$919 million charge related to the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations in North America.

Net operating revenue fell to US$9.41 billion from US$10 billion.

