Coca-Cola reports seventh straight drop in quarterly revenue
- Posted 09 Feb 2017 20:15
- Updated 09 Feb 2017 20:25
REUTERS: Coca-Cola Co reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, the seventh straight drop, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to US$550 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The fourth quarter included a US$919 million charge related to the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations in North America.
Net operating revenue fell to US$9.41 billion from US$10 billion.
