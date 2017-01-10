Coty to buy 60 percent stake in Younique for about US$600 million
Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a majority stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about US$600 million.
Coty said it intends to buy 60 percent of Younique, through a combination of cash and debt.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
- Reuters