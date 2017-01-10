Channel NewsAsia

Coty to buy 60 percent stake in Younique for about US$600 million

Models gather at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the IPO of Coty Inc., June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

REUTERS: Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a majority stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about US$600 million.

Coty said it intends to buy 60 percent of Younique, through a combination of cash and debt.

The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017.

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

- Reuters