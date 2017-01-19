Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Credit Suisse finalizes US$5.3 billion mortgage deal with US

Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay US$5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

  • Posted 19 Jan 2017 01:00
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen below the Swiss national flag at a building in the Federal Square in Bern May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

NEW YORK: Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay US$5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse will pay a US$2.48 billion cash penalty and provide US$2.8 billion in consumer relief, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Credit Suisse had announced the agreement in principle on Dec. 23.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

- Reuters