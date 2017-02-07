Currency losses hit GM fourth-quarter profits

DETROIT: General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to US$1.19 a share, factoring in one-time items, in part because of US$500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.

GM said fourth quarter net income fell to US$1.8 billion from US$6.3 billion, or US$3.92 a share, a year earlier. Factoring out one-time items, GM said it earned US$2.4 billion, or US$1.28 a share, in the latest quarter, down 14 percent from a year earlier. The adjusted result beat analyst expectations of US$1.17 per share.

GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017 would range between US$6.00 and US$6.50 a share, compared to US$6.12 a share for all of 2016.

(Corrects in first paragraph to say factoring in one-time items, not factoring out.)

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)