Daimler trucks chief Bernhard steps down

FRANKFURT: German group Daimler said on Friday that the head of its trucks division, Wolfgang Bernhard, has stepped down from the management board at his own request and for personal reasons, a year before his contract was due to run out.

Bernhard has been released from his duties with immediate effect, the company said in a statement. Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche will take charge at Daimler Trucks & Buses until a successor to Bernhard is appointed, it added.

