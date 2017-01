Delta Air net profit falls 37 percent

REUTERS: Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a 37 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit and forecast passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, to be flat to up 2 percent in early 2017.

The No. 2 carrier by passenger traffic said net income fell to US$622 million from US$980 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings of 82 cents a share met the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delta said the profit decline stemmed from the recent agreement it struck with its 13,000 pilots, granting them a 30 percent raise by 2019. The four-year deal, ratified on Dec. 1, is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

Operating revenue fell to US$9.46 billion from US$9.50 billion, slightly above the analysts' average estimate of US$9.40 billion.

Delta shares were down 10 cents at US$51.35 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Alana Wise in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)