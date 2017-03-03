Deutsche Bank shares fall on capital increase report

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank is expected to decide on strategy adjustments including a possible capital increase around the end of March following a regular supervisory-board meeting on March 16-17, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 3.2 percent by 1448 GMT on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

