Diageo to make new Guinness beers for US market

Diageo plans to open a new Guinness brewery in the U.S. state of Maryland where it will make new Guinness beers for the U.S. market, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The new brewery will include a visitors' center and a packaging and warehousing operation. It will be based at the company's existing facility in Relay, Maryland, bringing the total investment in Relay to US$50 million.
The traditional Guinness stout will continue to be made in Dublin, Diageo said.
