Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 percent

REUTERS: U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.

Net income rose to US$414.2 million or US$1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from US$376.2 million or US$1.30 per share a year earlier.

Net sales rose to US$6.01 billion from US$5.29 billion.

